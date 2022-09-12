ST. LOUIS – Since its founding in 1922, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) has helped hundreds of pets find their forever homes.

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of the St. Louis-based animal shelters, and they are looking for your help to celebrate their centennial. The organization is asking St. Louisans to go on a walk with their pets to help raise money to help the animals in the APA’s care. The walk is getting help and sponsorship from St. Louis-based Purina.

For more information, or to sign up for the walk, click here.