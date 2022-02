ST. LOUIS (KTVI)--The second wave of anticipated winter weather has arrived late Thursday morning and will be a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and some snow. It lasts through the afternoon before becoming spottier this evening and moving out overnight.

There is even a good chance of a few thunderstorms (aka thunder sleet or snow), with frequent lightning reports south of the St. Louis region. Another ½ to 1 inch of sleet and snow along with a light glaze of ice will be possible. The afternoon commute will be messy once again.