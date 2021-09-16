Apply to join MadeGood’s ‘Un-Wreck the Future’ campaign to fight food insecurity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Food insecurity is all too real for many young people and their families in our area. But there is a company called MadeGood, and they want to do good. They are looking for 24 young activists to support them in the fight against food insecurity. One of them is Sophie Bernstein, she’s an ambassador to MadeGood’s Unwreck the Future campaign.

Apply at unwreckthefuture.com to make an impact on your community. You could get $1,000 of donations to help support an organization or event of your choice.