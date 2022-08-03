ST. LOUIS – Songs from musical favorites are coming to life with the Arch City Kids.

The love of theater isn’t the only reason the show is taking place. The production of the event is putting a cause at the center stage as they are looking for a cure for Type 1 diabetes. 2022 Director of Arch City Kids Gracie Maurer shared a sneak peek of what’s to come.

The event takes place at Ladue High School on August 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, August 7 at 2 p.m.

For more information about Arch City Kids, please visit ArchCityKids.org.