Area restaurants sell Pride inspired products to support Vivent Health

ST. LOUIS – Some area restaurants are offering some delicious treats during this final week of Pride Month.

Vivent Health offers AIDS prevention services and AIDS case management services. They hope to one day have a world free of AIDS. The organization used to be called St. Louis Effort for AIDS. They changed their name in order to expand nationally.

Mango Kween Tacos are available at Mission Taco. They were created by Kansas City-based drag queen and Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum Widow Von’Du and St. Louis cosplay personality Mera Mangle. Mission Taco is also offering a specialty cocktail called Roxxxy’s Reveal that is complete with glitter. It imitates Roxxxy Andrews’ wig reveal on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Clementine’s Creamery has Pride ice cream cones available. There is a four-pack of rainbow beer cans from Old Bakery Beer Company.

A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of any of these products will go to Vivent Health.

The Pride Month promotion continues through the month of June which ends next Wednesday.