Area woman gives hope to underserved families by furnishing their homes

ST. LOUIS – Betsy Reznicek is the founder and executive director of Home Sweet Home, a nonprofit whose mission is to furnish hope to families in the St. Louis area. She founded the charity when she realized struggling families had no access to furnishings as they transitioned into housing.

“We started off really, really small. We had zero staff, zero volunteers and literally started from nothing,” Betsy said.

With a rented truck, borrowed warehouse space, and a generous donation, she dedicated her life to making a difference and founded Home Sweet Home in 2015. Today, the charity serves more than 600 families per year, running four trucks daily with 15 staff members and more than 100 volunteers.

“Half of our clients are starting over, completely from scratch, in a brand-new place because maybe they are moving out of a residential or they’ve been completely homeless, but the other half of our families live in poverty, but don’t make enough to make ends meet to afford food, medicine, clothes, and furniture,” Betsy said.

Home Sweet Home provides families with the basic furnishings they need to improve their quality of life. They accept gently used items and through their partner agencies, find the families who need them, turning houses into homes. To date, Betsy and her staff and volunteers have rehomed over 114,000 individual items to families in need.

She said, “We have to really convince them to take the items that they need and so by the time they get to the end of the shopping, the volunteers are laughing, the clients are laughing, they’ve hugged and made new friends. So, it’s a completely different person who leaves with confidence and some excitement.”

Home Sweet Home takes donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can support them by dropping off items at the loading dock located at 290 Hanley Industrial Court, or they also offer to pick them up around St. Louis City and County. Call 314-448-9838 to make a donation.

If you would like to support Betsy and Home Sweet Home, click here.