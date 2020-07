ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Not every child can wear a mask. So a company is making face shields to protect them from COVID-19 while at school.

Armoured One started making protective barriers after the 2012 Sandy Hook School Shooting. They started making face shields after the pandemic came to the United States earlier this year.

Company CEO Tom Czyz shared how these face shields can keep teachers and kids safe. Learn more at ArmouredOne.com/Shield.