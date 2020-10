ST. LOUIS – The Art and Soul Live Exhibit will feature St. Louis independent artists while working to keep partygoers safe from the coronavirus.

Coordinator Bell Darris explained how organizers will help maintain social distance and take temperatures at the door. Part of this multimedia event will be a custom mask demonstration.

For more information visit: ArtAndSoulLive.Eventbrite.com



Art & Soul Live Exhibit | October 18 |Third Degree Glass Factory