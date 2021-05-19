Art exhibit at Lambert Airport captures St. Louis area architecture

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport now has a black and white art exhibit that captures the city.

Richard Sprengeler is the artist and photographer behind the exhibit called “Classic St. Louis.”

Sprengeler has been photographing the city for 40 years, and he uses different cameras to get the aesthetic he’s looking for.

He hopes visitors who see his artwork will gain an appreciation for the architecture of St. Louis.

The exhibit is open now until August 29.

Click here to see more photos from Sprengeler.