Art, Mimosas, and Pancakes is happening in Soulard this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Art, Mimosas, and Pancakes will bring a bit of brunch to art lovers of all ages.

Organizer Brock Seals explained what fans can expect at the 6th annual event out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Seals said there will be over 30 different artists showcasing their work.

Even the pancakes are art. Dancakes will be making pancake art for event-goers to enjoy.

The mimosas are for those 21 and over, but all ages are welcome.

Art, Mimosas, and Pancakes

Saturday, July 17

7 p.m. CDT

Mad Art Gallery

2727 S. 12th

Soulard