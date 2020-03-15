Arthur Shivers: Prevent the spread of germs at the gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Arthur Shivers, fitness expert from Generation 3 Fitness, is in the studio today to talk about how how to prevent the spread of germs and protecting yourself from germs at the gym.

Wipe down equipment before and after every use.

Workout in long clothing.

Wear training gloves and wash them at least twice a week.

Shower at home. If you must shower at the gym make sure you wear shower shoes.

Use a towel with for your head when lying on benches.

Put hand sanitizer in your gym bag and use it every 30 minutes of your workout.

Wash your hands before/after your workout and after going into the locker room.

For more information, visit Generation3Fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.





