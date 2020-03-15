Arthur Shivers: Prevent the spread of germs at the gym

1  of  2
ST. LOUIS - Arthur Shivers, fitness expert from Generation 3 Fitness, is in the studio today to talk about how how to prevent the spread of germs and protecting yourself from germs at the gym.

  • Wipe down equipment before and after every use.
  • Workout in long clothing.
  • Wear training gloves and wash them at least twice a week.
  • Shower at home. If you must shower at the gym make sure you wear shower shoes.
  • Use a towel with for your head when lying on benches.
  • Put hand sanitizer in your gym bag and use it every 30 minutes of your workout.
  • Wash your hands before/after your workout and after going into the locker room.

For more information, visit Generation3Fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.



