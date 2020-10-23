Arts and Faith “Songs of Compassion Concert” to honor frontline medical workers

ST. LOUIS – Arts and Faith will honor frontline medical workers at their Songs of Compassion Concert.

Arts and Faith Chair Laura Arnold explained how the virtual nature of this year’s annual concert honors and protects those medical workers. She also talked about opera star Christine Brewer’s special tribute to the medical workers.

The Arts and Faith “Songs of Compassion Concert” will stream live from The Sheldon Concert Hall. That will be Sunday, October 23rd at 4 p.m. CDT.

Get links at https://www.artsfaithstl.org/