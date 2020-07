ST. LOUIS – Arts and Faith St. Louis will share “Stories of Compassion” from the area’s diverse faith community. Laura Arnold shared one story from the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. She shared that the Zoom storytelling sessions will be July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. for adults and July 22 at 4 p.m. for children.



Get the links at ArtsFaithSTL.org.