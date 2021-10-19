Arts-infused enrichment from The Bailey Foundation helps kids succeed

ST. LOUIS – The world of the arts opens a child’s mind to creativity, gives them confidence, and it can also offer social and emotional therapy. 

Diarra Warford is the executive director of The Bailey Foundation and Lexie is a dancer and Saint Louis Hollywood Academy student. They joined FOX 2’s Blair Ledet out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck Tuesday morning with a look at how they are teaming up to combine arts, education, passion, and purpose with an after-school enrichment program.

