ST. LOUIS – You can watch a live album recording with the band Atomic Junkshot at Central Table on Saturday, September 17.

Aaron Perlut is the founder, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist for the band. He previewed the set and the band’s upcoming nationwide shows.

Atomic Junkshot Live Album Recording

Saturday, September 17

Doors at 7 p.m. CDT

Central Stage

3524 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://atomicjunkshot.com/calendar