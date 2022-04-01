ST. PETERS, Mo. – People living with autism and their families can find resources and support at Exploring the Spectrum 2022. United Services for Children is based in St. Peter, Missouri. The group offers families early interventions when children are diagnosed with disabilities. Marketing Director Raymond Castile previews the event, which includes a presentation from a man living with autism.

Exploring the Spectrum

Saturday, April 2, 2022

8:30 a.m. CDT

Spencer Rd. Library

427 Spencer Rd.

St. Peters, MO 63376

