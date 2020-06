ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Stray Rescue of St. Louis moved their Urban Wanderers Art Show online this year, because of the pandemic. Officials explained how artists and patrons can join. They also explained how the event will help get medical treatment for pets in the no-kill shelter.

The Urban Wanderers Art Show starts on June 2nd at 10 a.m. It ends on June 5th at 10 p.m.Learn more at StrayRescue.org/UW.