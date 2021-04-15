Attention teachers: WGU Missouri wants to pay for your classroom supplies

ST. LOUIS- In June of last year, adoptaclassroom.org released a survey saying for the 2019-2020 school year, teachers spent an average of $745 per year of their own money on school supplies.

Expenses increased with remote learning, with teachers buying home printers, new technology, and mailing supplies for distance learning.



Western Governors University Missouri wants to help teachers out with their Fund My Classroom Program. Chancellor of WGU Missouri Dr. Angie Besendorfer explains how the program works.

Applications for Fund My Classroom are accepted now through Sunday, April 18. If you’re a teacher or you know a deserving teacher, get your nomination in.

