ST. LOUIS – The recent death of actress Anne Heche has sparked conversation surrounding having a will when one dies.

Heche did not have a will in place, and now her family is having to fight the legal battle to care for her estate. St. Louis Lawyer Robert Parson Jr. sat down with FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero to explain the most important things people need to know regarding setting up a will.

He explained what “non-probate transfers” are and how to include any furry family members in your will as well.