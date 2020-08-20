Auction to help people living with HIV / AIDS and their pets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Vivent Health is having an online auction to help their clients living with HIV / AIDS and their pets. The fundraiser is the Art of P.A.W.S, Pets Are Wonderful Support. Vivent Executive Director James Lesch tells us how the group moved the annual event online, to protect clients and guests from COVID-19.

HIV attacks the immune system, puts patients at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, and has no cure. The fundraiser will help pay for pet food and care. Clients can stay with their pets while paying for life-saving treatment. Vivent Health provides HIV education, prevention, and access to treatment.

The auction runs through Sunday, August 23 at 5 p.m. CDT. Learn more at ArtOfPaws.ViventHealth.org.