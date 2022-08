ST. LOUIS – It’s time to tie up your shoes for the world’s largest autism support fundraiser, Autism Speaks.

Chair of Autism Speaks St. Louis Walk Anitra Lee-Cole, and Manager Alexis Warshaw joined us live with a look at why this event is so crucial.

For more information about the fundraiser, please call 314-989-1003 or email Heartland@AutiamSpeaks.org.