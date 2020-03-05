Author behind ‘The End of Mental Illness’ talks about the growing epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The United States is in the midst of a growing mental illness epidemic with conditions like suicide, depression, bipolar disorders, addictions, PTSD, and ADHD skyrocketing.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness one in five people in the United States experienced mental illness in 2018.

A new book called The End of Mental Illness examines why standard treatments and success rates have barely changed in the last seven decades.

Joining us today is Dr. Daniel Amen, the author of twelve New York Times best-selling books, who the Washington Post has called the most popular psychiatrist in America.