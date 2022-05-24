ST. LOUIS – Volumes have been written about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A new book released Tuesday offers insight on some events that inspired him to tackle Civil Rights in the United States.

Dan Abrams is the author of the book, “Alabama v. King: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Criminal Trial That Launched the Civil Rights Movement.” The book sheds is a revealing look into the real life story of a time when the American legal system was very different.

Abrams joined FOX2’s Mike Colombo to discuss the new book.