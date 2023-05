ST. LOUIS – It’s Missouri’s most popular lake destination, with more than 1,100 miles of shoreline. We’re talking about the Lake of The Ozarks. Which is the subject of the book ‘100 Things to Do at The Lake of The Ozarks Before You Die.’

Local author and historian Valerie Battle Kienzle was in the FOX 2 stufio Thursday morning with more on why the Lake of The Ozarks is special to her.