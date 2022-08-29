ST. LOUIS – Author Dea Hoover wants to meet you Monday night with a signing of her new book STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’s Hidden Treasures.

She also wrote Hannibal: A Walk Through History. She lets you tour the historic city without leaving your home, with lots of pictures showing what has changed through the years and what neighbors hold onto today.

STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’s Hidden Treasures

Book Signing

Monday, August 29

6:30 p.m. CDT

O’Fallon Public Library

120 Civic Plaza

O’Fallon, IL 62269

https://ofpl.info/events/exploring-st-louis’s-hidden-treasures

https://www.reedypress.com/author/hoover/dea-hoover/