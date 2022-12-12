ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One popular stocking stuffer goes on sale today and you won’t need to go to the store to find it. You can now get autographed tickets for the 26th annual Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. It’s the largest fundraiser for the team’s charity, Cardinals Care.

The event was canceled last year because of the baseball lockout. This year, it will be January 14th through the 16th. It’s at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village instead of at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Autographed tickets go on sale Monday at noon on Cardinals.com.