ST. LOUIS – Only the grown-ups get to go to the Autumn Memories Senior Prom with the St. Charles Imperial Dance Club. There, the St. Louis area’s sauciest seniors will cut a rug and swing dancing to celebrate community. Click here to learn more.

Autumn Memories Senior Prom

Sunday, October 2

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

Foundry Art Centre

520 North Main Centre

St. Charles, MO 63301

St. Charles Imperial Dance Club Monthly Dance

Saturday, October 15

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

VFW Post #2866

66 VFW Lane

St. Charles, MO 63303