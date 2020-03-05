Avoiding ticket scams during Arch Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — College basketball teams and fans are getting ready to play ball during the Arch Madness tournament. The Missouri Valley Conference is holding its 30th annual tournament in St. Louis through Sunday. The Better Business Bureau warns fans to beware of potential scams by fake ticket sellers seeking to cash in on the popularity of the MVC's Arch Madness tournament.

BBB offers the following advice for fans seeking tickets:

Be careful buying tickets from someone on the street. When you get to the gate and find out your tickets aren't real, the seller will be long gone.

Before buying from an online ticket broker, look for BBB's Accredited Business seal on the website and click on it to make sure it is real. BBB's dynamic seal will take you directly to a company's BBB Business Profile, where you can read about the company's record for responding to complaints. Make sure the website has a secure payment processing system, usually denoted by "https://" at the start of its website address or URL or a small closed lock icon at the bottom of the screen.

If you buy tickets through an online auction site, choose a seller with a history of satisfied customers. Scammers can hijack old accounts, so make sure the seller has recently sold other tickets.

Ticket buyers also should be wary of sellers who try to lure buyers from a legitimate site to another site for a "private" transaction. Scammers often want to conduct their business on sites with names that mimic well-known companies but actually are fakes.

Pay with a credit card in case you need to dispute the purchase later. If you are buying tickets through an online classified ad site, avoid paying the seller by wire transfer. Chances are you will not get a refund if the tickets do not arrive or are counterfeit.

For assistance, go to BBB.org or call 888-996-3887