ST. LOUIS – The Black Alcohol and Drug Service Information Center, B.A.S.I.C. Inc., offers culturally-competent substance-use recovery help for people of all backgrounds.

The agency is preparing for an alumni event to share the experience, strength, and hope of those who have found a new and healthy way of life. B.A.S.I.C. Inc. helps survivors thrive by fighting what leaders call ‘cultural survival fatigue’ and speaking to the stressors unique to each person working toward recovery.

B.A.S.I.C. Inc.

3654 S Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 621-9009

basic@basicinc.org

https://www.basicinc.org/