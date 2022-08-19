ST. LOUIS – Lite of Jericho Church will have a back-to-school blast Saturday for kids, but organizers did not forget the parents. There will be free school supplies, including a Chromebook giveaway. However, there will also be food, games, and music. The Siteman Mammogram mobile clinic is also scheduled to arrive. Screenings are available by appointment.

Jericho Fest

Back-to-School Giveaway

Saturday, August 20

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

Lite of Jericho Church

5429 St. Louis Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63120

Click here for a mammogram appointment.

Click here for event information.