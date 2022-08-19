ST. LOUIS – Lite of Jericho Church will have a back-to-school blast Saturday for kids, but organizers did not forget the parents. There will be free school supplies, including a Chromebook giveaway. However, there will also be food, games, and music. The Siteman Mammogram mobile clinic is also scheduled to arrive. Screenings are available by appointment.
Jericho Fest
Back-to-School Giveaway
Saturday, August 20
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
Lite of Jericho Church
5429 St. Louis Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63120
Click here for a mammogram appointment.
Click here for event information.