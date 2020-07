ST. LOUIS – The stars of Backyard Ballet dance online every weekday to bring art and hope during this pandemic.

Kirsten Bloom Allen and Magnus Christoffersen joined us to tell us about their online show. They, along with dancer Tigran Sargsyan have also performed for the USO and the Shriners.

You can see them perform every weekday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. by clicking here.