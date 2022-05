ST. LOUIS – Bags for Wags is sold out, but you can still help homeless animals at the After Pawty. Kim Vrooman is the Executive Director of Belleville Area Humane Society. She says the annual fashion fundraiser is so successful that there are no tickets left. She explained how animal lovers can still have fun and support the agency at an online afterparty.

The event is Monday, May 23. Click here to learn more.