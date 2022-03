ST. LOUIS – The Bailey Foundation will have a second Fresh Fun Market to help families find healthy food.

Founder and Executive Direct Diarra Warford explains how the free markets helps support education, wellness, and development for families.

Fresh Fun Market

Saturday, March 26

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT

Loyola Academy

3851 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.thebaileyfoundation.org/events