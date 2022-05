ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village will host a southern-style feast at Saturday’s Crawfish Fest. The event will also have live music and yard games. The party is for all ages, but you must be 21-and-up to drink alcohol.

Crawfish Fest

Saturday, May 21

5 p.m. CDT

Budweiser Brew House

Ballpark Village

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://www.axs.com/events/428929/crawfish-fest-tickets