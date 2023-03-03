ST. LOUIS – Ballroom icon and Jack Gucci will help celebrate the start of Women’s History Month at The Future is Femme.

Gucci leaned on his expert knowledge of the scene to write for the hit FX drama Pose. He was also co-executive producer for Legendary on HBO Max.

Gucci will appear at Washington University with Dr. Aeryel Williams, Ph.D. Williams trains the school and community as part of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Washington University. The Future is Femme will be an interactive lesson in Ballroom Culture, with winners of the competition having $1,000 donated to the women’s charity of their choice.

The Future is Femme

Saturday, March 4

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Washington University

Danforth University Center

Tisch Commons

6475 Forsyth Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3miFnmy