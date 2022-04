ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for Cardinals Opening Day Thursday.

Fans can watch all of the pre-game ceremonies, including the parade of players and the Budweiser Clydesdales on Bally Sports Midwest. The festivities start at 1:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 3:15 p.m.

One of the newest faces at Bally Sports Midwest will be there as well, Alexa Datt. Blues fans may already recognize her from those broadcasts.