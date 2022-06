ST. LOUIS — The Nick Savage Quartet has the soundtrack for Juneteenth 2022.

Savage, Associate Pastor of Salem United Methodist Church, performs in our Listening Lobby.

Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Reverend Dr. Katie Nix previews the celebration of the life of baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

https://newhorizonsumc-stl.org/events-news/calendar/detail/juneteenth-celebratio/44123-1655528400/

https://www.graceumc-stl.org/juneteenth