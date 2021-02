ST. LOUIS – Ashleigh Banfield counts down to the premiere of her new show “Banfield” on WGN America/News Nation.

Banfield shares how she will share context, not on-air conflict between guests, on pressing issues. She also explains how she will have fun with celebrity interviews and new connections with viewers online. “Banfield” premiers Monday, March 1 at 9 p.m. CST.

Learn more at https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/.