Banish boredom in the kitchen and stay safe during the pandemic with these tips

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Neshanta Larry, Owner of That’s So Good Pop-up Buffet, has tips to help us cook for ourselves during this ongoing pandemic. She shows us how to banish boredom in the kitchen while keeping ourselves safe from community COVID-19 exposure. She is also working with Christina Reynolds, of State Farm Insurance, on a new food giveaway.
August 15, 2020
1 – 2 p.m. CDT
Laurenti Automotive
800 Rue. N. St. Charles St.
Florissant
Register in advance
Call Chef Neese:
(314) 755-9132
FB: @TastySelections
Call Christina Reynolds:
(314) 503-6536
FB: @ChristinasMyAgent