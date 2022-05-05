ST. LOUIS – Grab your friends and your four-legged buddies to celebrate the 27th annual Bark in the Park. It will be on Saturday, May 21st and it supports a great cause.

Money raised through the event benefits the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund which is dedicated to investigating, healing, and preventing animal cruelty and neglect.

All of the attendees’ favorite activities are back this year including the 5K race, one-mile walk, and pet festival. Click here for more information.