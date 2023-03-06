ST. LOUIS — Get your pups ready! Humane Society of Missouri‘s Bark in the Park 2023 is happening May 20th! All proceeds from this event go towards the amazing rescue efforts of HSMO’s task force to continue saving the lives of abused animals in Missouri. Even though we are months away, you can start participating now by voting for this year’s pup mascot! This year’s 3 finalists are Hank, Rocky, and Roulette, who were all adopted by their families from HSMO. You can view each of their stories and vote online here.

This is the first year Bark in the Park will be held at Tower Grove Park. You can register for the fun events now and registration is $10 off through May 1st!