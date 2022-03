ST. CHARLES CITY, Mo. – Barre3 St. Charles will raise money for Girls on the Run at their open house Saturday, April 2.



Studio Co-founder Karen Timmons lists the fitness benefits of the Barre Method. She also shares how the studio will raise scholarship money for Girls on the Run at the event.

Barre3 St. Charles

Open House

Saturday, April 2

12 – 5 p.m. CDT

333 First Capitol Drive

St. Charles, MO 63301

https://barre3.com/studio-locations/st-charles

https://bit.ly/barre3openhouse