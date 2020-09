ST. LOUIS – You’ve heard of the Freshman-15 when 1st-time college students go away to school and gain on average of 15-pounds?

Now some people are battling the “Quarantine-15“, weight gained by people when staying home during the pandemic and too close to the fridge.



Dr. Aaron Bornstein a bariatric surgeon with SSM Health Weight Management Services joined Fox 2 to talk about how we can battle this.