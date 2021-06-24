BBB expert explains change of address scam

ST. LOUIS – A recent scam involves people who are in the process of moving, and they are going to websites that look like they are being helped by the United States Postal Service. Instead, they get conned.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau explained what is involved in these scams and how frequently people are getting tricked.

Thetford said this happens when people search on the internet how to do common tasks that go along with moving. These are things such as, “changing my address.” He said only trust the USPS website for this service. He said this service will not cost much over a couple bucks. Thetford said he has heard from people who have paid about $90.

Click here for more information.