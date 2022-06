ST. LOUIS – There is a new scam that many people are falling victim to.

Here’s how it works. Scammers will post fake customer support numbers online, unsuspecting callers think they’re calling a support line, but instead, the scammers convince them to allow remote access to a device. That’s where all kinds of damage can occur.

Many large companies have been affected by the scam. Sarah Wetzel with the BBB in St. Louis explained how to avoid this scam. Click here to learn more.