BBB says to watch out for N95 mask scammers

ST. LOUIS – Masks have become a way of life for many of us and like so many other things, quality matters. Health care professionals recommend N95 masks over the blue paper ones you see. They said the N95s are better at filtering out contaminants, but with their popularity along comes scams. The Better Business Bureau has received word that some people are taking advantage of the fears many Americans have about COVID. Rebecca Phoenix with the BBB explained the details of what she's seeing.