BBB says to watch out for N95 mask scammers

ST. LOUIS--Days after the President of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys wrote to the bill's sponsor asking it to be withdrawn, a bill dubbed by critics as the "Make Murder Legal Act" was voted down by a state legislative committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 666, "provides that a person who uses or threatens to use force in self-defense is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use of such force, unless such force was used against a law enforcement officer who was acting in the performance of his or her official duties and the person reasonably knew or should have known that the person was a law enforcement officer."