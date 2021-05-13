BBB warning about online-only banking risks

ST. LOUIS – Imagine all the things you can do online, one of them is your banking. The Better Business Bureau says choosing online-only banks or credit unions doesn’t come without risk.

Trusting a financial institution that doesn’t have brick and mortar branches are risky.

It’s best to shop around. Research the bank or credit union thoroughly rather than making a quick decision based on an account opening incentive. Ask family and friends where they bank.

Christ Thetford with the BBB tells us more about these risks.

Check out any bank or credit union at bbb.org.