BBB warns about COVID vaccination scams

ST. LOUIS – Scammers will stop at nothing to steal and the same is true for the Coronavirus crisis.

As COVID vaccinations roll out across the country, the possibility of scams related to the vaccine raise concerns.

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers to be on guard against fraudsters peddling phony treatments, phishing schemes, and other attempts to steal your money or personal information.

Chris Thetford with the BBB joined us to talk more about the scam.

For more information, visit bbb.org/coronavirus.