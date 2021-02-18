BBB warns about growing complaints with heating, cooling contractors

ST. LOUIS – This week has given a new meaning to “the big chill” as single-digit temperatures and massive snowfall all adds up to a lot of stress. Just imagine, and maybe this has happened to you, your furnace stops working at the worst possible time. Now you need to find a reliable contractor to get the heat back on.

The BBB is warning you to do your research on reliable heating and cooling contractors.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau joined us to give information about reliable heating contractors.

For more information, visit bbb.org.