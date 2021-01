ST. LOUIS – Losing weight is among the top new year’s resolutions people make. However, scammers pounce on the opportunity of using diet and weight loss products to steal from people.

The BBB Scam Tracker reported more than 300 scams in 2020 that were associated with free trial offers.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau joined us to speak more on the issue.

